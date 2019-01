Share Facebook

Over 5 years ago, voice actor Susan Bennett confirmed for CNN that she was the original voice of Siri (see “The Original Voice of Siri Speaks,” 4 October 2013). Apple replaced her voice in iOS 11, but Zachary Crockett of The Hustle has interviewed her again, eliciting additional details that paint a richer picture of someone whose voice has touched millions.

