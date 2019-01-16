Skip to content
The iPhone XS Smart Battery Case.

Photo by Apple
Josh Centers No comments

Apple Releases Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

Apple has released Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max. All three are now available from Apple for $129, are compatible with Qi charging, and come in either black or white. Per Nick Guy of Wirecutter, the battery capacity of the iPhone XS and XS Max Smart Battery Cases is only 1369 mAh, while Apple’s iPhone 6 battery case was 1877 mAh and the iPhone 7’s was 2365 mAh. On the upside, Apple has smoothed out the much-derided hump that those cases had.

