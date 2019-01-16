DuckDuckGo Search Engine Integrates Apple Maps

Share Facebook

Privacy-oriented search engine DuckDuckGo is now using Apple’s MapKit JS framework for mapping data, citing Apple’s privacy stance as one of the main reasons. While there isn’t a standalone “DuckDuckGo Maps” product, you can see Apple Maps in action on Apple devices if you search for addresses, geographic locations, and other such things, like “Polish food in downtown Chicago.” However, TechCrunch reports that DuckDuckGo reverts to Microsoft’s Bing search engine on non-Apple devices. For more on DuckDuckGo and some tricks for using it, see “Search in Private with DuckDuckGo,” (20 August 2014). Much as it’s nice to see DuckDuckGo using Apple’s technology and offering a privacy-focused search engine, it still has only 0.18% of the global search engine market share, compared to Google’s 73.62% in December 2018.

