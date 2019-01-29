Skip to content
Adam Engst

Apple Disables Group FaceTime to Block Glaring Privacy Hole

9to5Mac is reporting on a serious Group FaceTime bug that allows someone to call you via FaceTime and hear audio from your device before you accept or reject the call. Apple has disabled Group FaceTime and promises a fix “later this week.” If you’re still concerned in the meantime (there were some reports of people being able to invoke the bug even after Apple disabled Group FaceTime), we recommend turning off FaceTime in Settings > FaceTime in iOS or by launching the FaceTime app in macOS and choosing FaceTime > Turn FaceTime Off. Or just be quiet when a FaceTime call comes in.

