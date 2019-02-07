“Can’t Unsee” Tests Your Eye for iOS Interface Details

Share Facebook

Are you an interface connoisseur who cringes when you see that a developer has made basic interface design mistakes? You can put your eye for detail to the test in the Web game Can’t Unsee, which shows two mock screenshots from an iOS-like interface. One is right, the other wrong, and you have to choose which is correct. The game features three levels that get progressively more difficult. Let us know how you do—Glenn Fleishman has the high score of anyone here so far with a score of 7430, besting Adam Engst’s 6570.

