Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Can't Unsee
Josh Centers No comments

“Can’t Unsee” Tests Your Eye for iOS Interface Details

Are you an interface connoisseur who cringes when you see that a developer has made basic interface design mistakes? You can put your eye for detail to the test in the Web game Can’t Unsee, which shows two mock screenshots from an iOS-like interface. One is right, the other wrong, and you have to choose which is correct. The game features three levels that get progressively more difficult. Let us know how you do—Glenn Fleishman has the high score of anyone here so far with a score of 7430, besting Adam Engst’s 6570.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About “Can’t Unsee” Tests Your Eye for iOS Interface Details

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum