Apple Announces “Shot on iPhone Challenge” Winners

Back in January 2019, Apple announced the Shot on iPhone Challenge with the goal of celebrating the photography capabilities of the iPhone. Apple’s panel of judges has now picked ten winning photos from around the world, shot on a range of models from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone XS Max—and they are impressive. The photos will be featured on billboards in select cities, in Apple retail stores and online. Originally, the rules of the challenge didn’t include any compensation for using the winning photos in the company’s marketing efforts, but after a backlash, Apple changed the rules to specify that it would pay an unspecified licensing fee to the 10 winners.

