Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
GarageBand running on a MacBook Air

Photo by Apple
Josh Centers No comments

For Better or Worse, GarageBand Has Changed Music

When Steve Jobs and musician John Mayer introduced GarageBand in 2004, no one realized what effect it would have on the music industry, and unless you’re in the industry now, you’ll likely be surprised when you read Amy Wang’s Rolling Stone profile. GarageBand isn’t just for amateurs—some of the artists who have used GarageBand in professional recordings include Duran Duran, Haim, Nine Inch Nails, Rihana, St. Vincent, T-Pain, and Usher. Some popular songs are nothing more than Apple’s included GarageBand loops with vocals laid down on top, and some people make a hobby of identifying GarageBand loops in songs. Of course, GarageBand lets even those with minimal musical talent compose songs quickly. We’ll leave the question of whether that’s a blessing or a curse as an exercise for the reader.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About For Better or Worse, GarageBand Has Changed Music