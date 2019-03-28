Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Map of Europe with an ECG superimposed

Photo by Hans Braxmeier and Claire Dela Cruz
Adam Engst No comments

watchOS 5.2 Extends ECG Support and Supports New AirPods

Several days after the rest of its operating system updates, Apple finally released watchOS 5.2, which most notably extends the Apple Watch Series 4’s ECG to Hong Kong and many European countries. Previously, these features were available only in the US, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, but Apple has now added Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Users of other Apple Watch models in those countries can also now get irregular heart rhythm notifications.

For those who don’t have an Apple Watch Series 4 or aren’t in one of these countries, watchOS 5.2 also adds support for the second-generation AirPods (see “Second-Generation AirPods Gain “Hey Siri” and Optional Wireless Charging,” 20 March 2019) and supports real-time text (RTT) for phone calls.

You can install the 439 MB update using the iPhone’s Watch app—go to Watch > General > Software Update.

Release notes for watchOS 5.2

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About watchOS 5.2 Extends ECG Support and Supports New AirPods

Comments are not currently available for this post.