Charging an Apple Pencil Can Keep You From Unlocking Your Car

File this one under “Apple news of the weird.” On the main support document about the Apple Pencil, the company now acknowledges that when a second-generation Apple Pencil is charging from an iPad Pro, it can interfere with car key fobs. Apple says:

If you’re charging your Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with your iPad Pro and your car’s keyless entry device (key fob) is nearby, signal interference might prevent you from unlocking your car with your key fob. If this happens, you can simply move your iPad Pro away from the key fob or remove your Apple Pencil from your iPad Pro and store it separately. When Apple Pencil is finished charging, any resulting signal interference will cease.

Chances are that this is very much an edge case, but if you own an iPad Pro and a second-generation Apple Pencil and have trouble unlocking your car, you now know what to check!

