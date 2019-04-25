Apple Recalls Some International Three-Prong AC Adapters

Share Facebook

Apple is recalling some older three-prong wall plug adapters designed for use in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong because they can break in such a way as to pose an electrical shock hazard. Apple included the affected adapters with Macs, iOS devices, and the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit from 2003 to 2010.

The affected adapters are entirely white and have no letters on the inside slot. The newer, improved adapters are gray on the inside section.

To start the exchange process, contact Apple Support, an Apple retail store, or an Apple Authorized Service Provider and provide the serial number of the accompanying device (or just tell them you bought the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit).

This isn’t Apple’s only plug adapter recall—also see “Apple Recalls Some International Wall Plug Adapters” (28 January 2016) for details on a recall for two-prong adapters designed for use in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, continental Europe, Korea, and New Zealand.