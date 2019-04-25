How to Cancel Apple News+

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



A month has passed since Apple launched Apple News+ (see “Apple News+ Debuts With Magazines, Newspapers, and Web Sites,” 25 March 2019). If you signed up for the free trial but aren’t enthused about the service or can’t find the time to read more (see “Should You Pay For Apple News+? Warning: It Has Issues,” 9 April 2019), you’ll want to cancel before Apple charges you. Note that when you cancel your trial or subscription, your access to Apple News+ ends immediately, unlike Apple Music and some other services, where access lasts through the end of the billing period. As a result, if you want to cancel but missed your renewal date, you might want to set a reminder for a few days in advance next month.

Cancel Apple News+ in iOS

You can easily cancel in the iOS News app with a few quick steps:

Open News, Tap the Following button in the lower-right corner to bring up the Following tab. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Manage Subscriptions. Tap Cancel Free Trial or Cancel Subscription. When prompted, tap Confirm.

Alternatively, you can cancel from within the App Store app. Tap this link in iOS to jump directly to the Subscriptions screen in the App Store, where you can select Apple News+ and cancel. Or, in the App Store app, tap your avatar in the upper-right corner, tap Manage Subscriptions, select Apple News+, and then tap Cancel Free Trial.

Cancel Apple News+ on a Mac

To cancel your subscription from a Mac, follow these steps:

Open the News app. Choose File > Manage Subscriptions. News launches the App Store app and opens a dialog showing your subscriptions. Click Edit to the right of Apple News+. Click the button for Cancel Free Trial or Cancel Subscription. Click Confirm.

If you prefer, you can cancel from inside iTunes. Click this link to jump directly to the Subscriptions screen in iTunes, or choose Account > View My Account, scroll down to Subscriptions, and click Manage. From there the process is the same as in the App Store app.

We have to give Apple credit—the company provides lots of ways to manage your subscriptions!