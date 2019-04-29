Skip to content
Image by Marco Arment
Josh Centers

Overcast Gains Podcast Clip Sharing

Developer Marco Arment has added podcast clip sharing to the 2019.4 version of his Overcast podcast player to let users share audio and video clips from podcasts. The clips can be up to a minute long. Arment said his primary motivation is to strengthen the open podcast system against threats from proprietary players, and to that end, he has minimized Overcast branding in the shared clips and added badges for competing apps. Arment hopes the new feature makes it easier for people to share podcasts, particularly via video clips on social media.

Comments About Overcast Gains Podcast Clip Sharing

