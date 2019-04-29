Overcast Gains Podcast Clip Sharing

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Developer Marco Arment has added podcast clip sharing to the 2019.4 version of his Overcast podcast player to let users share audio and video clips from podcasts. The clips can be up to a minute long. Arment said his primary motivation is to strengthen the open podcast system against threats from proprietary players, and to that end, he has minimized Overcast branding in the shared clips and added badges for competing apps. Arment hopes the new feature makes it easier for people to share podcasts, particularly via video clips on social media.

Read original article