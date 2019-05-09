Skip to content
Adam Engst

How to Work with and Restore APFS Snapshots

Our conference buddy Rich Trouton has published an extensive blog post about creating, managing, and using APFS snapshots, with oodles of details about how Time Machine relies on APFS and how you can work with snapshots using the tmutil command line tool. He provides step-by-step instructions for restoring files and directories from snapshots with command line tools, along with information on how to perform full system restores using snapshots in the Recovery environment. These are power-user techniques, but if you need them, now you know where to go.

