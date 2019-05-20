No Email Issue on 27 May 2019 for Memorial Day

Share Facebook

We’re taking next Monday’s email issue off to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday in the United States due to travel and family commitments.

We’ll continue to publish new articles throughout the next two weeks, and TidBITS will return to your inbox on 3 June 2019—the day of Apple’s WWDC keynote. Everyone is welcome to come to kibitz during the keynote in the #events channel in SlackBITS.

In the meantime, TidBITS members can receive articles in email as soon as they’re published or read the full text of articles via RSS. Everyone else can follow along on our Web site, via Apple News, in the TidBITS News iOS app, in Google News, or using Flipboard (see “Read TidBITS in the TidBITS News App, Apple News, Google News, and Flipboard,” 5 October 2018). Or just stick with headline notifications via RSS, Twitter, and Facebook.

If you’d like to take advantage of our week off to catch up on issues you’ve missed, all back issues remain available.