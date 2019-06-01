iOS App Trackers Are Watching You

Share Facebook

Over at the Washington Post, Geoffrey Fowler has written about iOS apps sending information about you to data tracking companies. Fowler calls Apple out on its “What happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone” claim, identifying over 5400 trackers (including some run by the Washington Post itself) in a week of testing. Apple claims to require apps to have clearly posted privacy policies and ask users for permission to collect data, but that doesn’t seem to be happening—perhaps the company’s vaunted App Review should be checking for such privacy-abusing behavior. In the meantime, you can reduce your exposure by turning off Background App Refresh (in Settings > General) and enabling Limit Ad Tracking (in Settings > Privacy > Advertising). Annoyingly, that setting is not on by default and searching in iOS 12’s Settings app doesn’t find it.

