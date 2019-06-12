A Plethora of WWDC Podcasts for Your Listening Pleasure

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has been increasingly responsive to the Apple media community during WWDC, and this year the company took that further than ever before, with Apple employees appearing on six Apple-focused podcasts:

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi appeared on AppStories with Federico Viticci to discuss iPadOS, Shortcuts, Catalyst, and SwiftUI.

Doug Brooks, Apple’s Mac Pro Product Manager, sat down with Stephen Hackett and David Sparks on Mac Power Users.

John Gruber hosted a live episode of The Talk Show with Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak, Vice President of Product Marketing.

Vector’s Rene Ritchie scored interviews with Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s Director of Global Accessibility Policy & Initiatives, to discuss accessibility, and with Bud Tribble, Apple’s VP of Software, to discuss privacy.

Sarah Herrlinger and Apple Accessibility Evangelist Dean Hudson appeared on AppleVis.

Our pal Steven Aquino interviewed Sarah Herrlinger for Accessible.

Check out the article at MacStories for more details and listening options.

Read original article