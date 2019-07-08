Skip to content
Steve Jobs and Bill Gates

Josh Centers No comments

Bill Gates Says Steve Jobs Was a “Wizard”

In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Microsoft co-founder reflected on his former rival Steve Jobs, comparing him to a “wizard” in terms of how he could get the most from his employees and wow customers. “I was like a minor wizard because he would be casting spells, and I would see people mesmerized, but because I’m a minor wizard, the spells don’t work on me,” Gates said, referring to Jobs’s notorious “reality distortion field.” Gates added that many in the tech industry imitate Jobs’s worst qualities, but no one can match him in terms of picking and motivating talent. You can listen to the full 38-minute interview in Apple Podcasts.

