Apple Slashes Mac SSD Prices

Alongside the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro updates, Apple has cut SSD prices across the Mac line, sometimes by as much as half. MacRumors reports that iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini prices for 1 TB SSDs are $200 less than before the updates, with 2 TB SSDs on the MacBook Pro and Mac mini dropping by $400, and the 4 TB SSD for the MacBook Pro plummeting by $1400. On the iMac Pro, 2 TB SSDs declined by $200 and models with 4 TB SSDs are $1200 cheaper. Even the 2013 Mac Pro now sports lower SSD prices, with the 1 TB SSD model costing $200 less. Apple’s storage prices, however, are still astronomical, given that you can buy a name-brand 1 TB SSD on the open market for about $100, but the Apple storage tax is no longer as high as it was.

