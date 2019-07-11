Apple Disables the Apple Watch Walkie Talkie App Due to Eavesdropping Vulnerability

Share Facebook

TechCrunch reports that Apple has temporarily disabled the built-in Walkie Talkie app on the Apple Watch because of an unspecified vulnerability that could “allow a person to listen to another customer’s iPhone without consent.” Although the app remains on your Apple Watch, it won’t be able to connect to other users. Presumably, it will soon be re-enabled by a software update. Apple said that it’s not aware of the vulnerability actually being exploited in real life.

Interestingly, Apple added that it was made aware of the vulnerability through the “Report a security or privacy vulnerability” page that it established after the Thompson family hit a bundle of red tape when it tried to tell Apple about the Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug (see “Apple Fixes Group FaceTime Bug; Promises to Improve Bug Reporting Process,” 1 February 2019). It appears Apple has made good on its promise to improve its bug reporting process.

