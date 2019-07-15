Skip to content
A person using a VPN app.

Photo by Madskip on Pixabay
Josh Centers 1 comment

Most “Free” VPN Apps Secretly Owned by China

Virtual Private Network (VPN) apps are among the most-searched-for apps in the world, but an investigation by Top10VPN.com found that many such apps have shadowy ownership linked to China. Additionally, the investigation revealed many have bad or nonexistent privacy policies, don’t even have legitimate Web sites, and share user activity with third parties. If you’re selecting a VPN in order to guard your privacy, be careful of which one you choose and do your research to find a trustworthy provider because a VPN service can monitor all of your Internet activity.

