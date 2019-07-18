Downloading YouTube Videos in macOS

Share Facebook

When I reviewed the video player IINA (see “Prepare for Apple Dropping Old Media Formats with the IINA Video Player,” 6 May 2019), many TidBITS readers took it as an opportunity to vent their frustrations about downloading videos from YouTube. Recent changes in Firefox have broken extensions like DownThemAll, which used to be a handy way to download videos.

There are several reasons you might want to download videos from YouTube. Like most cloud-based things, YouTube videos can be ephemeral. Videos vanish all the time for all kinds of reasons: the uploader pulls it down, copyright restrictions (sometimes legitimate, sometimes not), and YouTube’s ever-changing and seemingly haphazard standards for acceptable content. But preservation isn’t the only reason people download YouTube videos. For example, they may want to download a clip to use in their own videos (respecting copyright, of course). A friend of mine accidentally deleted the “sizzle clip” he slaps on the front of every video in iMovie, and he solved the problem by downloading one of his own videos from YouTube and extracting that clip.

Whatever the reason, you don’t have to rely on Firefox to download videos from YouTube. There are several solutions on the Mac, and I review a few of them here.

Note that downloading YouTube videos with a utility other than YouTube’s own apps (which require a YouTube Premium subscription) violates YouTube’s terms of service:

You shall not download any Content unless you see a “download” or similar link displayed by YouTube on the Service for that Content. You shall not copy, reproduce, distribute, transmit, broadcast, display, sell, license, or otherwise exploit any Content for any other purposes without the prior written consent of YouTube or the respective licensors of the Content. YouTube and its licensors reserve all rights not expressly granted in and to the Service and the Content.

That being said, I’ve never heard of YouTube punishing a user for downloading videos, although using copyrighted material in videos you upload to YouTube could get you in trouble.

The Command-Line Grand Poobah: youtube-dl

Arguably the greatest of the YouTube downloaders is the humble youtube-dl, a command-line utility that powers many GUI applications, like the aforementioned IINA. It’s not the friendliest option, but it’s free and powerful.

The project offers instructions for installing youtube-dl. You can use the curl command, or, as is my preference, Homebrew, which is a command-line package manager that I strongly recommend—refer to Homebrew’s home page for a simple one-line command to install it from Terminal. Then, in Terminal, you can enter brew install youtube-dl to install the download utility.

Once you install youtube-dl, you can type man youtube-dl in Terminal to see the extensive list of options it offers. But the easiest way to use it is to type youtube-dl URL in Terminal, where URL is the URL of the YouTube video. That will download the video in your current directory. Type cd ~/Downloads before running youtube-dl to download the video to your Downloads folder.

You can play the video after you download it with QuickTime or with a third-party player like IINA.

The developers of youtube-dl issue frequent updates, which is why I recommend installing it with Homebrew. The first time I tried to download a video for this article, I received an error rather than a video because I hadn’t updated youtube-dl first. Homebrew makes updating easy with the brew update youtube-dl command, which not only updates youtube-dl, but Homebrew itself, along with all the required packages that youtube-dl needs to function.

A Free GUI Option: ClipGrab

ClipGrab is a simple, free utility for macOS that can download individual YouTube videos and even convert them to MP3 audio files.

This utility is easy to use: just copy a YouTube URL and switch to ClipGrab. It will automatically extract the URL from the clipboard. You can use the Format drop-down menu to choose a format (“Original” is usually fine if you want video), and click “Grab this clip!” to download the video. The default download location is your Desktop, but you can change it in the Settings tab.

ClipGrab offers a search tab where you can search for and download videos, but I find it easier to use YouTube’s search engine to find videos and then just paste the URL in ClipGrab.

A Setapp Option: Downie

A subscription to the Setapp suite includes a number of utilities for downloading YouTube videos: Torrent client Folx, media players Movist Pro, and Elmedia Player, and one special-built for downloading YouTube videos: Downie, which costs $19.99 to purchase if you’re not a Setapp member.

Downie, unlike ClipGrab, is tailor-made for the Mac. You can drag and drop YouTube URLs to Downie’s window or to its Dock icon. Downie also comes bundled with a Safari extension, which you can enable in Safari > Preferences > Extensions. Once you enable the extension, you can click the Downie icon in Safari’s toolbar to download a video.

In addition to Downie’s simplicity, I like that it downloads subtitles with the video (YouTube automatically generates subtitles for videos): it saves subtitles as a corresponding SRT file alongside the video. Unfortunately, those files don’t work with QuickTime, so you need a more-capable video player like IINA to view them. As long as the SRT file is in the same directory as the video, it works automatically when you play the video in IINA.

Unlike ClipGrab, Downie can download an entire playlist at once. Just drag the playlist URL into Downie and click Playlist to see all the available videos to download. You can then click Add Selected to download the playlist videos.

Download an Entire Channel with 4K Video Downloader

Downie can download an entire playlist, but there’s only one GUI app on the Mac that I know of that can download an entire YouTube channel: 4K Video Downloader. You can try the app for free (it costs $15 to unlock the entire app). To use it, copy the channel’s URL, open 4K Video Downloader, and click Paste Link to load every video in the channel.

Even better, when 4K Downloader is running, you can subscribe to a channel to download every new video that the channel publishes automatically.

Note that if a channel has a lot of videos, it can take a long time to download them all and it may use considerable system resources to do so. Nonetheless, I’ve successfully downloaded entire channels containing hundreds of videos with 4K Video Downloader, making it my favorite utility of the bunch.

4K Video Download can also download subtitles, and it can download YouTube videos as MP3 audio files. Of course, it downloads individual videos as well.

There you have it: four utilities that you can use to download YouTube videos in macOS. Do you have a favorite? Let us know in the comments.