Apple Offering Augmented Reality Art Installations and Sessions

Apple has announced a series of three augmented reality art initiatives in cooperation with the New Museum that will be made available on 10 August 2019, but which you can start signing up for now. The first is called [AR]T Walk and is a series of artist-created augmented reality experiential walks that will be available in San Francisco, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. [AR]T Lab: AR Experiences is a 90-minute Today at Apple session, available at Apple Stores everywhere, that teaches you how to create augmented reality content in Swift Playgrounds. Finally, there will be an augmented reality art installation at every Apple Store—Nick Cave’s “Amass” (Nick Cave the artist, not the musician)—that you can view with the Apple Store app.

