FileMaker Retakes the Claris Name after 21 Years

In 1998, Apple’s software subsidiary Claris—which developed and marketed products like MacWrite, MacPaint, ClarisWorks (which became AppleWorks), and Claris Emailer—divested itself of everything but its FileMaker database and changed its name to FileMaker Inc. New CEO Brad Freitag has announced a return to the Claris name, signaling his expanded vision for the company. The rebrand was inspired in part by FileMaker’s acquisition of enterprise platform company Stamplay, which will be rebranded as Claris Connect and will enable developers to create workflows and automations that link cloud services like Dropbox, Slack, and Salesforce. Now if only Apple would bring back Clarus too.

