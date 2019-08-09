Apple Music for Artists Opens to All Artists

Share Facebook

Apple has taken Apple Music for Artists out of beta, allowing all artists on Apple Music and iTunes, including independent musicians, to see metrics about their music. Those include the number of plays, average daily listens, song purchases, and Shazam lookups. Artists can also upload their own profile photos and see where their music is most popular. If you have music on Apple Music, you can sign in to request artist access to the data, and there’s even an accompanying iOS app.

