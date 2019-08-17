Share Facebook

It’s official: after appearing in stores in Canada, France, and Germany in June 2018, the HomePod is slated to debut in Japan on 23 August 2019 (via 9to5Mac). It will retail for ¥32,800 or about $310 US, which is close to the $299 price in the US. As in other countries, it will come in white and space gray. If you read Japanese, you can learn more at Apple’s Web site.

The HomePod’s Japanese launch and new features in iOS 13, such as Handoff support, indicate that Apple is far from giving up on its smart speaker platform, despite data indicating that it’s nowhere near as popular as competitors like Amazon’s Echo line or Google Home.

