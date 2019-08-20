The Apple Card in Wallet.
Apple Card Now Available to All US iPhone Users
The Apple Card is now available to every iPhone user in the United States. The company said nothing about when it might become available in other countries.
You can apply by tapping the plus button in the upper-right corner of the Wallet app. Your application is subject to credit approval, but I haven’t heard of many rejections, and some people are being approved for the Apple Card with relatively low credit scores—CNBC had an article about how Apple and Goldman Sachs were dipping into the subprime lending market. If you apply and are rejected, let us know in the comments.
As we’ve noted before, the Apple Card carries no fees, but you’ll be subject to an APR between 12.99 and 23.99%, depending on your creditworthiness.
Once approved, you can begin using the Apple Card immediately through Apple Pay and in non-Apple Pay online transactions. You can find your Apple Card number and other information by opening Wallet, tapping your Apple Card, then the ••• button, and finally Card Information.
In addition to accessing your card through Wallet and Apple Pay, you’ll receive a titanium card in the mail a few days after your approval. If you regularly engage in gunplay with international terrorists, note that it is bullet-proof.
Activation of the physical Apple Card is as easy as tapping a few buttons on your iPhone and placing the iPhone against the packaging, which contains a hidden NFC tag.
The shiny titanium card is lovely, but the main draw is the Apple Card’s daily cash-back rewards, which are as follows:
- 3% back on purchases made directly from Apple, including the Apple Store, the App Store, iCloud storage, and iTunes
- 2% back on Apple Pay purchases made from non-Apple retailers
- 1% back on all other purchases, including those made with the physical Apple Card
Additionally, Apple has announced that all Uber services, including Uber ride-sharing and Uber Eats, qualify for the 3% reward. Apple said it “will continue to add more popular merchants and apps in the coming months.”
To further maximize the benefits of your new Apple Card, check out “How to Get the Most from Your Apple Card Benefits” (14 August 2019).
I was one of the unlucky ones who was denied the card. A portion of Apple’s response to my application:
"Thank you for your interest in Apple Card. Goldman Sachs Bank USA has reviewed your application, and it was not approved at this time because:
Your monthly debt obligations are too high given your income - examples may include credit card, loan, or housing payments
Your monthly debt obligations are too high given your income - examples may include loan or monthly housing payments
Goldman Sachs Bank USA received your credit score from TransUnion Consumer Solutions.
Your credit score is a number that reflects the information in your consumer report. Your credit score can change, depending on how the information in your consumer report changes.
Your credit score as of August 16, 2019: 810
Scores range from a low of 300 to a high of 850."
I suspect that Apple/Goldman’s rating process does not factor reverse mortgages properly. I own only one home which has a reverse mortgage with zero monthly payments - yet they cite mortgage payments as a potential issue for me.
I have a solar energy loan with a low monthy payment.
I have four secured loans: two cars, and two motorcycles. I assume (perhaps incorrectly) that secured loans are low risk.
I actively use three credit cards which I pay in full every month.
I have four other low interest accounts with balances.
I have never had a late payment and that is obviously reflected in my credit score of 810.
I wrote to Tim Cook last week expecting that someone might review my application and have heard nothing back so far.
I am reconsidering my love for Apple.
I was unable to complete my application for the Apple Card because I had frozen my credit reports. They apparently check TransUnion. ―Ken
The card’s available to iPhone 6 and above users running 12.4, so not exactly “All US iPhone Users” or, “All US Customers” as Apple says. I’ve owned numerous Macs and iDevices over the years but I guess I’m still not included in “All US Customers”.
I was just approved - though with an interest rate of 18.99% (which is very high for my credit rating and debt - none), I’ll forego it for now, and try again later.
BTW: I also was unable to complete the application, due to having locked my TransUnion credit report - however that was easy to unlock, complete the application, and then re-lock – kudos to TransUnion for making that system work well. I can’t recall exactly how I signed up, but here’s the site: https://membership.trueidentity.com/
