The Apple Card is now available to every iPhone user in the United States. The company said nothing about when it might become available in other countries.

You can apply by tapping the plus button in the upper-right corner of the Wallet app. Your application is subject to credit approval, but I haven’t heard of many rejections, and some people are being approved for the Apple Card with relatively low credit scores—CNBC had an article about how Apple and Goldman Sachs were dipping into the subprime lending market. If you apply and are rejected, let us know in the comments.

As we’ve noted before, the Apple Card carries no fees, but you’ll be subject to an APR between 12.99 and 23.99%, depending on your creditworthiness.

Once approved, you can begin using the Apple Card immediately through Apple Pay and in non-Apple Pay online transactions. You can find your Apple Card number and other information by opening Wallet, tapping your Apple Card, then the ••• button, and finally Card Information.

In addition to accessing your card through Wallet and Apple Pay, you’ll receive a titanium card in the mail a few days after your approval. If you regularly engage in gunplay with international terrorists, note that it is bullet-proof.

Activation of the physical Apple Card is as easy as tapping a few buttons on your iPhone and placing the iPhone against the packaging, which contains a hidden NFC tag.

The shiny titanium card is lovely, but the main draw is the Apple Card’s daily cash-back rewards, which are as follows:

3% back on purchases made directly from Apple, including the Apple Store, the App Store, iCloud storage, and iTunes

on purchases made directly from Apple, including the Apple Store, the App Store, iCloud storage, and iTunes 2% back on Apple Pay purchases made from non-Apple retailers

on Apple Pay purchases made from non-Apple retailers 1% back on all other purchases, including those made with the physical Apple Card

Additionally, Apple has announced that all Uber services, including Uber ride-sharing and Uber Eats, qualify for the 3% reward. Apple said it “will continue to add more popular merchants and apps in the coming months.”

To further maximize the benefits of your new Apple Card, check out “How to Get the Most from Your Apple Card Benefits” (14 August 2019).