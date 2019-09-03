Apple Is Replacing Some Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 Cracked Screens

Share Facebook

If your aluminum Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3 has a particular type of crack around its screen, we have good news: Apple will replace the screen free of charge. Apple said:

Apple has determined that, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminum models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. The crack may begin on one side and then may continue around the screen as shown in the images below.

The screen replacement program covers all aluminum models of the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3, including GPS, GPS+Cellular, and Nike+ models. If you’re unsure which model you have, follow Apple’s instructions on identifying your Apple Watch.

If you have one of the included models with this sort of screen crack, you can make an appointment with an Apple Retail Store, contact an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service to an Apple Repair Center.