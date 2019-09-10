Apple to Ship iOS 13 on September 19th, iOS 13.1 on September 30th

Share Facebook

Well, this is frustrating. Traditionally, Apple reveals the ship dates for its upcoming operating systems during its September special event. This year, however, those dates weren’t mentioned at all during the presentation and have only trickled out quietly afterward.

The word is that iOS 13.0 will become available on September 19th, the day before the new iPhones arrive in customers’ hands with iOS 13 installed. But don’t get too attached to that version, because Apple has also announced that iOS 13.1, which adds back several features that the company pulled from the betas of iOS 13, will ship just 11 days later, on September 30th.

It seems likely that iPadOS 13.0 and 13.1 will ship on the same dates, given that it’s basically a superset of iOS 13. However, since the new seventh-generation iPad won’t be available until September 30th, it’s not inconceivable that Apple would skip the 13.0 release entirely and wait until that September 30th date. But we’re still betting on September 19th.

The company also announced that watchOS 6 will hit the Internet on September 19th alongside iOS 13. That makes sense, given how tightly tied it is to iOS 13. And it matches with the ship date for the Apple Watch Series 5.

What about tvOS 13? Again, September 19th seems the most likely, just because Apple likes to pump everything out at once, but no external factors provide any other hints.

And for the $64,000 question, when will macOS 10.15 Catalina appear? Not on September 19th, apparently, or even in September at all. All Apple has said is that we can expect it sometime in October. Hold off on upgrading your Reminders database to take advantage of the new features in iOS 13, since those won’t sync with 10.14 Mojave.

We’ll update this article if Apple reveals any additional details.