Google Keystone Update Damages File System on SIP-Disabled Macs
Rich Trouton has provided a cogent explanation of and solution to a problem that was breaking news in the MacAdmins Slack on 24 September 2019. In short, an update to the Google Keystone update software inadvertently attempts to remove the
/var symlink that points to the
/private/var directory, which stores files necessary for macOS to boot. Google uses Keystone to update Google Chrome and other Google apps on the Mac, so it could have caused widespread problems.
Happily, most Google Chrome-using Mac users were unaffected, thanks to Apple’s System Integrity Protection (SIP), which safeguards
/var. However, video professionals often disable SIP to use third-party video cards, and Macs running OS X 10.9 Mavericks or 10.10 Yosemite predate the introduction of SIP in 10.11 El Capitan and are also thus theoretically vulnerable. Once alerted, Google stopped delivering the offending update while it readies a fix, and it has provided steps to fix a Mac with a damaged
/private/var directory.
Even if Macs without SIP protection are somewhat unusual, this was still shoddy work on Google’s part, and the company should formally apologize for the trouble it has caused.
For me, the real story was how people banded together to track down the source of the problem, most notably all the discussion and discovery in the MacAdmins Slack (as mentioned), even creating a dedicated channel for the topic (#varsectomy). Avid took this seriously and got involved in the channel. Ryan of the “Mr. Macintosh” blog started on-the-fly documentation and Rich’s post is the great How-To summary that people have come to rely upon. I’m very proud of the worldwide Mac Admins community, but especially on a day like the 24th.
Absolutely! I watched it in the MacAdmins Slack for a little while yesterday, but I had come in a bit too late and the conversation was moving too quickly, so I had trouble figuring out what was going on in real time.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum