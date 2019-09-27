iOS 12.4.2 Provides Important Security Fix to Older iOS Devices
If you have an iOS device that can run iOS 12 but not iOS 13, Apple has a security fix for you. iOS 12.4.2 provides a security fix for a remote attacker causing an “unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution,” exactly like Apple’s recent Mac-focused security updates (see “macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update 2,” 27 September 2019 and “Security Update 2019-005 (High Sierra and Sierra),” 27 September 2019). You can get the update, which clocks in at 77.7 MB on an iPhone 5s, in Settings > General > Software Update or through iTunes.
It’s a little unusual for Apple to release updates to versions of iOS other than the current one. But the fact that this vulnerability, which was identified by Google Project Zero, affects both macOS and iOS, and allows a remote attack, suggests that it may be a particularly ugly bug.
“lots of people are likely still running iOS 12”
Yes, but how do we get this update? iTunes and iOS only offer me 13.x (iTunes offers me 13.1; iOS offers me 13.1.1). Are they updating 12.4.x just to tease us or is it only available for a iPhone 5s (which you mentioned, but in a way that sounds like it should be available for other ones, too)?
Is there some trick to get the 12.4.2 option? Thanks!
Oh good question. I only checked on that iPhone 5s since it was the only iOS 12 device I had around at that moment, but Tonya’s home now with her devices. Checking… Yep, you’re right, iOS 12 devices that can go to iOS 13 are showing iOS 13.1.1 as the only available update. I’ll address this in the article.
Thanks! Darn, Apple. ;-(
