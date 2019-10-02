Comparing Apple’s Old and New Map Data

Share Facebook

In September 2018, Apple announced that it was working to enhance the data underlying its Maps app, promising completion by the end of 2019. In the fifth update so far, Apple released new map data for the Northeast United States. Justin O’Beirne, who has done detailed examinations of Apple Maps and Google Maps in the past (see “Cartographic Comparison of Apple Maps and Google Maps,” 22 June 2016), is back with a fascinating look at how much more detailed the new data is than the old. The additional data will also presumably result in better navigation directions, although that’s harder to quantify. Regardless, it’s well worth scrolling through O’Beirne’s piece to see all the interactive Old Map/New Map screenshots.

