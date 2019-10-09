Adobe Cuts Service to Users in Venezuela

Share Facebook

Adobe is cutting off its services in Venezuela, due to US sanctions against the country. The company will deactivate all Venezuelan accounts, except for Behance, on 29 October 2019 to comply with Executive Order 13884. Adobe will refund users for unused services if they purchased their subscriptions directly from Adobe. If you created an account in Venezuela but no longer live there, you can contact Adobe support to keep your account active.

Refunds are cold comfort for Venezuelans who depend on Adobe tools for their work. This move is an example of the dangers of subscription-based software. If Adobe still sold software licenses, Venezuelans could keep using their apps.

The good news is there are plenty of alternatives to Adobe’s Creative Suite software. We haven’t used all of these apps, but they’re certainly worth a look to see if they’ll meet your needs:

