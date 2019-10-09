Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers No comments

Adobe Cuts Service to Users in Venezuela

Adobe is cutting off its services in Venezuela, due to US sanctions against the country. The company will deactivate all Venezuelan accounts, except for Behance, on 29 October 2019 to comply with Executive Order 13884. Adobe will refund users for unused services if they purchased their subscriptions directly from Adobe. If you created an account in Venezuela but no longer live there, you can contact Adobe support to keep your account active.

Adobe's cancellation notice

Refunds are cold comfort for Venezuelans who depend on Adobe tools for their work. This move is an example of the dangers of subscription-based software. If Adobe still sold software licenses, Venezuelans could keep using their apps.

The good news is there are plenty of alternatives to Adobe’s Creative Suite software. We haven’t used all of these apps, but they’re certainly worth a look to see if they’ll meet your needs:

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Adobe Cuts Service to Users in Venezuela

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum