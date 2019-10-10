Apple Card Offers a Disaster Relief Program

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Apple Card offers a number of benefits, but there’s one that Apple hasn’t advertised: a disaster relief program. A MacRumors reader who experienced flooding in Houston received an email message from Apple offering things like no interest for two months and no payment due in the month they enrolled in the program. It appears that Apple is sending this offer to Apple Card holders in areas affected by natural disasters. If you receive such an offer, you have to contact Apple Card support to enroll. While some worry that this program could be seen as predatory, if you’re forced from your home and have to live in motels for an extended period, such perks could be welcome.

Read original article