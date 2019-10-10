Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers No comments

Apple Card Offers a Disaster Relief Program

The Apple Card offers a number of benefits, but there’s one that Apple hasn’t advertised: a disaster relief program. A MacRumors reader who experienced flooding in Houston received an email message from Apple offering things like no interest for two months and no payment due in the month they enrolled in the program. It appears that Apple is sending this offer to Apple Card holders in areas affected by natural disasters. If you receive such an offer, you have to contact Apple Card support to enroll. While some worry that this program could be seen as predatory, if you’re forced from your home and have to live in motels for an extended period, such perks could be welcome.

The physical Apple Card

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Apple Card Offers a Disaster Relief Program

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum