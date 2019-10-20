Yahoo Closing Down Yahoo Groups Web Site

Share Facebook

Yahoo has announced that, as of 28 October 2019, it will no longer allow users to upload content to the Yahoo Groups Web site. And, on 14 December 2019, the company will permanently remove all previously posted content. With that change, many Yahoo Groups features will disappear, including files, polls, links, photos, and more. Also, all groups will be made private and new members will require an invitation.

However, the core email list functionality will still work. Yahoo offers ways to download files and photos from groups, but user “csaftoui” on GitHub has created a Python script that can download the entire contents of a group.

If you maintain a Yahoo Group, we recommend that you consider switching to a better-supported alternative like Groups.io.

