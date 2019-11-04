MacPaw Opens Setapp for Teams

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



We’ve written several times about Setapp, the subscription service from MacPaw that gives you access to numerous Mac apps for $9.99 per month—see “Setapp Offers Numerous Mac Apps for One Monthly Subscription Fee” (25 January 2017) and “Setapp At 5 Months: 10,000 Users and Better App Discovery” (29 June 2017).

Setapp launched with 60 apps, and by the time we wrote that second article, the total had increased to 77. Now the service hosts a whopping 162 apps, with more appearing all the time.

I can’t say whether or not Setapp’s collection of apps is worth $9.99 per month to you specifically, but I can say that I use a number of the Setapp apps regularly (BusyCal, CleanShot, Forecast Bar, iStat Menus, PDFpen, Simon), and I appreciate being able to use others (CleanMyMac X, Downie, Gemini, Permute, TablePlus, Timing, TripMode, WiFi Explorer) occasionally without having to pay more for them. There are also a lot of impressive apps that I don’t happen to use, such as BetterTouchTool, Bartender, Espresso, Merlin Project Express, Path Finder, RapidWeaver, and Ulysses.

MacPaw has just thrown back the curtains on the public beta of Setapp for Teams, which provides all the same apps with slightly reduced per-user pricing and single-point billing for a company or organization. For a team of four users, the price is $8.99 per user per month. Additional team members cost $7.99 per month. Each person can use Setapp on one device; each additional device is also $7.99 per month.

Why is Setapp for Teams in beta? At the moment, it’s quite simple, but MacPaw plans to add features like single sign-on, the option for the administrator to manage access to apps, and user groups.

If you’re in a workgroup that would benefit from access to an extensive collection of apps, it’s worth a few minutes to scan through the app list and see if subscribing would make sense for your team.