The Life and Times of a Backblaze Hard Drive

On the Backblaze blog, Andy Klein has penned the moving story of what it’s like to be a hard drive at Backblaze… from the perspective of a hard drive named Zach. With some whimsical illustrations, it could be a children’s book—the perfect bedtime story for a budding young geek. Beyond the engaging plot twists, it’s also an interesting look at how Backblaze evaluates and replaces failing drives. Worth a read.

Read original article