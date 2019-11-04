Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Adam Engst No comments

The Life and Times of a Backblaze Hard Drive

On the Backblaze blog, Andy Klein has penned the moving story of what it’s like to be a hard drive at Backblaze… from the perspective of a hard drive named Zach. With some whimsical illustrations, it could be a children’s book—the perfect bedtime story for a budding young geek. Beyond the engaging plot twists, it’s also an interesting look at how Backblaze evaluates and replaces failing drives. Worth a read.

Photo of Backblaze data center

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About The Life and Times of a Backblaze Hard Drive

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum