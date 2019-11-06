Skip to content
Josh Centers No comments

The Confusion Over Apple TV

Right now, you can sit down on your couch, fire up your Apple TV, open the Apple TV app, scroll through Apple TV Channels, and end up watching something from Apple TV+. Confused yet? You’re not alone—Dustin Curtis has published a blog post mocking Apple’s confounding branding around its television offerings. But as Jason Snell points out at Six Colors, it would likely be just as confusing if each Apple TV-related product had a unique name. Regardless, the simple truth is that watching TV has become far more complex than it was in the “good old days” of deciding between ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS.

The Elephant Queen on Apple TV

