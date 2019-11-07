iOS 13.2.2 Stops Killing Background Apps

Share Facebook

To address complaints about apps quitting unexpectedly in the background after the iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 updates, Apple has released iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2. (Confusingly, iOS 13.2.1 was an update exclusively for the HomePod—see “iOS for HomePod 13.2.1 Resolves Bricking,” 4 November 2019.) You can install the updates, which weigh in at 588.2 MB on an iPhone X and 534.3 MB on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, in Settings > General > Software Update, through the Finder in macOS 10.15 Catalina, or through iTunes in earlier versions of macOS.

Although the problem with quitting background apps is the primary focus of these updates, they also address some obscure bugs that:

Caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable

Presented an authentication prompted when using the Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari

Interrupted charging on Lightning-powered Yubikey accessories

On the iPhone side, iOS 13.2.2 also provides important fixes for bugs with cellular service, including:

An issue where iPhones could temporarily lose cellular service after a call

A problem that could make cellular data temporarily unavailable

Neither update has any security fixes.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we recommend that if you haven’t yet upgraded to iOS 13, there’s little harm in holding off a little longer. But if you have jumped on the iOS 13 bandwagon, keep installing these updates and hold on tight, since it’s a bumpy ride.