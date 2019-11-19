Amazon Music Opens Ad-Supported Free Tier for iOS Users

Share Facebook

Amazon Music has opened up its free tier to users of the Amazon Music iOS app, as well as those who use Android, Fire TV, and the Web in the US, UK, and Germany. Previously available only on Amazon Echo devices, the ad-supported free tier of Amazon Music gives listeners access to thousands of playlists and stations with no credit card required. If you want music without ads, subscribe to Amazon Prime and you’ll get access to more than 2 million songs through the Amazon Music app. Although 2 million sounds like a lot, the full Amazon Music Unlimited service offers 50 million songs—comparable with Apple Music—for $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime members or $9.99 per month for everyone else. Nonetheless, Apple Music likely provides a better user experience for those who use both Macs and iOS devices.

