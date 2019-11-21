Skip to content
Josh Centers No comments

Amazon’s Ring Doorbells Sent Wi-Fi Passwords in the Clear

Earlier this year, researchers at the cybersecurity firm Bitdefender discovered that Amazon’s Ring doorbells were sending Wi-Fi network passwords in cleartext over the local network. A nearby attacker could have intercepted the Wi-Fi network’s password and used it to access the homeowner’s network. The likelihood of this happening was low, and Amazon fixed the vulnerability in September 2019, but the larger concern is that badly programmed Internet of Things devices may inadvertently be exposing our Wi-Fi traffic.

A Ring doorbell with the Wi-Fi symbol

