No TidBITS Issue on 2 December 2019

This Thursday marks the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, and we won’t be publishing an email issue on 2 December 2019 so our staffers and contributing editors can spend this coming week with family, friends, and food.

Many of us will again be consulting the handy worksheets from Joe Kissell’s Take Control of Thanksgiving Dinner for our dinner preparations—no one lays out what needs to be done better or more clearly than Joe, so check out his book if you’re looking for help.

Although the weekly email issue of TidBITS won’t appear next Monday, we’ll continue to publish articles to the TidBITS Web site. To keep up with everything, visit our site, subscribe to our RSS feed—remember that TidBITS members get a full-text feed—or follow us on Twitter. Look for the next email issue on 9 December 2019!