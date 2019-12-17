You Can Now Listen to Apple Podcasts with Alexa

Share Facebook

A year after Apple Music debuted on Amazon’s Echo devices, Apple Podcasts has now also arrived on Alexa. While Apple would certainly prefer you purchase a HomePod for your listening needs, this move seems to be another concession from the increasingly service-focused Apple that Amazon has the leading home voice assistant on the market.

The Apple Podcasts skill is built in. Just say something like “Alexa, play Conan from Apple Podcasts.” In its announcement, Amazon has a few additional suggestions for other commands. You can also make Apple Podcasts your default podcast source in the Amazon Alexa iOS app by tapping the menu icon in the upper-left corner, going to Settings > Music & Podcasts > Default Services, and then tapping Select Default Service under Podcasts. Note that while you can configure that setting from the Alexa iOS app, you cannot listen to Apple Podcasts with the app. That’s what Siri and Apple’s own Podcasts app are for.

