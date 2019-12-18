Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers No comments

Apple Teams Up with Rivals to Create Open Smart Home Standard

Right now, if you’re considering the purchase of a home automation gizmo, you have to check its description carefully to ensure that it will work with your devices. Many work with Amazon’s Alexa, some support Google Home, and a handful are compatible with Apple’s HomeKit. Even more devices rely on other standards or work only with vendor-supplied apps.

To address this problem, Apple has announced that it is partnering with Amazon, Google, and the Zigbee Alliance (which includes IKEA, Philips Hue, and Samsung, among others). The companies have created the Project Connected Home over IP Working Group, whose goal is an open-source, royalty-free home automation connectivity standard “to increase compatibility among smart home products, with security as a fundamental design tenet.” If the group succeeds, you should in the future be able to use any given home automation product with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, or whatever.

Cynics have been quick to point out that consortiums like this often fail because the member companies are rivals. However, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic. As author of the just-updated Take Control of Apple Home Automation, two of the most common concerns I hear about from readers are interoperability and security. If these companies can work together to solve such problems, it could benefit the entire home automation market. As the old saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats.

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Apple Teams Up with Rivals to Create Open Smart Home Standard

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum