Everything You Wanted to Know about Apple Security but Were Afraid to Ask
Apple has published Apple Platform Security, a comprehensive guide to its many security efforts, split up by topic:
- Hardware Security and Biometrics
- System Security
- Encryption and Data Protection
- App Security
- Services Security
- Network Security
- Developer Kits
- Secure Device Management
Click the Table of Contents link on any page to access all the subsections; you can also read through linearly using the links at the bottom of each page. Apple told our security editor, Rich Mogull, that this new site combines all of Apple’s security guides in one place and includes major updates. Props to Apple for publishing this level of security detail while keeping it understandable for the average techie.
