The (Unofficial) Apple Archive Documents 40 Years of Apple Materials

The (Unofficial) Apple Archive is a new Apple-focused Web site “dedicated to the unsung studio designers, copywriters, producers, ADs, CDs, and everyone else who creates wonderful things.” It features over 40 years of television ads, event videos, documentation, press photos, and more, from a nightmare-inducing 1977 ad for the Apple II to last September’s iPhone 11 event.

The archive comprises more than 15,000 files totaling nearly 1 TB. You can follow the archive’s maintainer, Sam Henri Gold, on Twitter to see when he adds more content. Gold is also seeking donations, both of money to keep the site afloat and of any digital materials appropriate for the archive. Kudos to Gold for putting this together—it’s a great resource.

