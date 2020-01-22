Guy Kawasaki’s New “Remarkable People” Podcast

Share Facebook

For many years, Guy Kawasaki was a household name in the Mac world, thanks to working as Apple’s chief evangelist, writing columns in MacUser, founding Fog City Software (creators of Emailer), and author of The Macintosh Way. I’ve known Guy for years but hadn’t heard from him in quite some time, so I was intrigued to receive email about his new podcast, called Remarkable People.

Guy is more generally an interview subject rather than a host, but he turns out to be a fine interviewer. More important is that he has a tremendous lineup of guests, with the first three shows featuring primate researcher Jane Goodall, Phil Zimbardo of the Stanford Prison Experiment, and Mathematica and Wolfram Alpha inventor Stephen Wolfram. Subsequent guests include author Margaret Atwood, the inimitable Martha Stewart, and influence researcher Robert Cialdini. It may be only tangentially related to the world of Apple, but if you enjoy podcasts, Remarkable People is well worth your time.

