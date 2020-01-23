Apple Card (Finally) Gains CSV Statement Export

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Do you have an Apple Card? Did it throw a wrench into your personal accounting practices? When the Apple Card debuted, one of the top complaints we heard from readers was that Apple offered no way to export your statements such that you could import the data into a personal finance app. That has finally changed, with Apple now offering CSV exports of monthly Apple Card transaction data from the Wallet app. You can import that CSV data into any spreadsheet and many financial apps.

Here’s how to get your data out of the Wallet app:

Open Wallet. Tap your Apple Card. Tap Card Balance. Tap a month under Statements. Tap Export Transactions.

That basic export will display the CSV data on your iPhone, which isn’t very useful. Tap the Share icon to send the CSV data somewhere else, like iCloud Drive through the Files app or to your Mac with AirDrop.

Does this fit the bill for Apple Card data export and management, or do you need something more robust? Are you importing into a personal finance package, and if so, which one? Let us know in the comments.