You Can Now Export Apple Card Statements to Quicken and QuickBooks
When Apple launched the Apple Card, it came without any way to export your transactions such that you could import the data into a personal finance app—all you could get out was a PDF. Apple started to rectify that glaring lapse at the beginning of the year by adding the capability to export transaction data in CSV (Comma Separated Values) format (see “Apple Card (Finally) Gains CSV Statement Export,” 23 January 2020).
However, CSV format wasn’t sufficient for many personal finance apps. In February 2020, Apple added support for OFX (Open Financial Exchange) format. It was a somewhat troubled release, with TidBITS Talk participants trading tips on how to edit exported files to get them to import properly into various apps. Apple worked out the kinks over the next few months, and the complaints died down.
Now Apple has extended the formats available to Apple Card users even further by adding support for Quicken’s proprietary QFX (Quicken Financial Exchange) format, which is an extension of OFX, and the QBO format used by Intuit’s QuickBooks. Here’s how you export those formats:
- Open the Wallet app on your iPhone.
- Tap your card balance.
- Under Statements, tap the desired month.
- Tap Export Transactions.
- Choose either Quicken Financial Exchange or QuickBooks. Comma Separated Values and Open Financial Exchange are still options.
- Choose the destination from the share sheet. The easiest ways to get them to your Mac are probably AirDrop (your Mac might be an AirDrop shortcut at the top of the share sheet), which will send the exported file to your `~/Downloads` folder, or Save to Files (pick a location in iCloud Drive).
For something that’s human-readable, you can still download your statement as a PDF. In Step 4 above, instead of tapping Export Transactions, tap Download PDF Statement.
Here’s how you can use the various formats Apple Card can now export:
- QFX: Import into Quicken by choosing File > Import > Bank or Brokerage File. Michael Cohen has tried it and told us the data looked fine, but Quicken wanted to import the file as a new account, which he didn’t want to do. Make a backup of your Quicken data before trying the import just in case.
- QBO: In QuickBooks, choose File > Utilities > Import and then Web Connect Files.
- OFX: Import into any app that supports this format, like Banktivity, Moneydance, and You Need a Budget
- CSV: Open in any spreadsheet or import into an app that supports CSV import and lets you map import fields appropriately.
- PDF: File for later reference or print; it’s not structured data that you can import.
If anyone has figured out how to automate this process with Shortcuts, let us know!
Now if only Apple would let multiple people in a family share an Apple Card. How else would you like to see Apple improve the Apple Card experience?
Lack of Qucken support is pretty much what’s kept me from getting an Apple Card. (Well, I guess also that I don’t really need an Apple Card…) So this is nice, but every other credit card I have lets me pull transactions into Quicken with their one-step update, and it looks like Apple Card still won’t do that. So Apple Card is a little more tempting now, but still not great.
other financial institutions let you download transactions whenever you want to. it appears that apple only lets you download an entire statement after that statement has closed. not very useful for keeping track of spending as it occurs
I’ve been wanting to get an Apple Card, but 3 things are holding me back:
Lack of support for my wife and I to share one card (and see each other’s transactions). Every other card can do this.
No extended warranty/extended AppleCare.
No built-in envelope budgeting for those that use one card for everything.
I live in UK and have been waiting to get one. Still no date when it would be available here.
Come on Apple give us some information
Carol
Yep, that’s my suggestion for how to improve Apple Card. There’s a whole world outside the USA Apple!
Same here in Ireland. Looking forward to it.
Re Quicken wanting to new account - the thing to do is open the second drop down list and select the account you want the data added to - presuming you already have an Apple Card account.
Family accounts we be thoughtful and welcome. My wife charges as much on our American Express as I charge on the Apple Card.
I guess I can live with only adding the transactions once a month since I can see them daily or oftener on the iPhone.
When I request the download I send it to dropbox. Since I had done that previously it went to the correct folder in dropbox when I downloaded the QFX file.
That being said I don’t understand the reluctance to allow downloads as desired.
It everyone uses something like Quickbooks or Quicken. Some of use on line services and the Apple Card doesn’t work with those at all.
