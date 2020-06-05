You Can Now Export Apple Card Statements to Quicken and QuickBooks

Share Facebook

When Apple launched the Apple Card, it came without any way to export your transactions such that you could import the data into a personal finance app—all you could get out was a PDF. Apple started to rectify that glaring lapse at the beginning of the year by adding the capability to export transaction data in CSV (Comma Separated Values) format (see “Apple Card (Finally) Gains CSV Statement Export,” 23 January 2020).

However, CSV format wasn’t sufficient for many personal finance apps. In February 2020, Apple added support for OFX (Open Financial Exchange) format. It was a somewhat troubled release, with TidBITS Talk participants trading tips on how to edit exported files to get them to import properly into various apps. Apple worked out the kinks over the next few months, and the complaints died down.

Now Apple has extended the formats available to Apple Card users even further by adding support for Quicken’s proprietary QFX (Quicken Financial Exchange) format, which is an extension of OFX, and the QBO format used by Intuit’s QuickBooks. Here’s how you export those formats:

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap your card balance. Under Statements, tap the desired month. Tap Export Transactions. Choose either Quicken Financial Exchange or QuickBooks. Comma Separated Values and Open Financial Exchange are still options. Choose the destination from the share sheet. The easiest ways to get them to your Mac are probably AirDrop (your Mac might be an AirDrop shortcut at the top of the share sheet), which will send the exported file to your `~/Downloads` folder, or Save to Files (pick a location in iCloud Drive).

For something that’s human-readable, you can still download your statement as a PDF. In Step 4 above, instead of tapping Export Transactions, tap Download PDF Statement.

Here’s how you can use the various formats Apple Card can now export:

QFX: Import into Quicken by choosing File > Import > Bank or Brokerage File. Michael Cohen has tried it and told us the data looked fine, but Quicken wanted to import the file as a new account, which he didn’t want to do. Make a backup of your Quicken data before trying the import just in case.

Import into Quicken by choosing File > Import > Bank or Brokerage File. Michael Cohen has tried it and told us the data looked fine, but Quicken wanted to import the file as a new account, which he didn’t want to do. Make a backup of your Quicken data before trying the import just in case. QBO: In QuickBooks, choose File > Utilities > Import and then Web Connect Files.

In QuickBooks, choose File > Utilities > Import and then Web Connect Files. OFX: Import into any app that supports this format, like Banktivity, Moneydance, and You Need a Budget

Import into any app that supports this format, like Banktivity, Moneydance, and You Need a Budget CSV: Open in any spreadsheet or import into an app that supports CSV import and lets you map import fields appropriately.

Open in any spreadsheet or import into an app that supports CSV import and lets you map import fields appropriately. PDF: File for later reference or print; it’s not structured data that you can import.

If anyone has figured out how to automate this process with Shortcuts, let us know!

Now if only Apple would let multiple people in a family share an Apple Card. How else would you like to see Apple improve the Apple Card experience?