Howard Oakley’s Deep Dive into Time Machine

Over at his Eclectic Light Company blog, Howard Oakley has been diving deep into Time Machine with an 11-part (so far) series on Apple’s backup solution. Posts have looked at issues with what can go wrong with Time Machine, what happens to your backups when you replace your Mac, issues with using Time Machine over a network, how to maintain your backups, tools to schedule and work with backups, and more. The discussion can get dense at times, but if you’re curious about Time Machine or are trying to troubleshoot problems with it, the series is well worth a read.

