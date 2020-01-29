Antivirus Maker Avast Sold Data on Millions of Users

Share Facebook

A joint investigation between Motherboard and PCMag reveals that antivirus maker Avast collected Web browsing data from users of its antivirus produfts and sold it through its Jumpshot subsidiary.Jumpshot boasts of having access to “Every search. Every click. Every buy. On Every site.” and claims its clients include Google, Intuit, McKinsey, Microsoft, and others.

It was revealed last year that Avast was collecting data from its browser extensions, which led Google, Mozilla, and Opera to remove those extensions from their respective extension stores. However, Avast can still collect data from computers on which users have installed its Avast Security antivirus software, as well as AVG AntiVirus, which the company also owns. No, we’re not going to provide links, and needless to say, we recommend that you uninstall any software from Avast or its subsidiary immediately.

Jumpshot claims that the data is anonymized, but PCMag explains how easily a client could connect that data to other information to reveal user identities:

At first glance, the click looks harmless. You can’t pin it to an exact user. That is, unless you’re Amazon.com, which could easily figure out which Amazon user bought an iPad Pro at 12:03:05 on Dec. 1, 2019. Suddenly, device ID: 123abcx is a known user. And whatever else Jumpshot has on 123abcx’s activity—from other e-commerce purchases to Google searches—is no longer anonymous.

We don’t run or generally recommend antivirus software, particularly the sort that sits in the background and scans constantly, because it can hurt performance. However, if you need to help a less experienced user who might have been suckered by adware or other malware, try the free version of Malwarebytes and run scans manually every so often.

